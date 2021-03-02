Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 56.6% in February

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the January 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NFJ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,685. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.