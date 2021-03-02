Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

