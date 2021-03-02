Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Sells $1,602,390.51 in Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE VSH traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 1,056,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

