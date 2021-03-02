Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.51

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.51 ($30.01) and traded as high as €29.03 ($34.15). Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) shares last traded at €28.65 ($33.71), with a volume of 2,478,626 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.06 ($36.54).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.51.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

