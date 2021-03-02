Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the January 28th total of 512,800 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIVE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of VIVE opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

