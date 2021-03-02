Vodi X (VDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,645.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Vodi X has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $4,645.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vodi X has traded up 449.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00815975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045370 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

