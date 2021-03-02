Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.99

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 203585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Bank of America lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

