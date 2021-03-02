Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

