Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOR traded down $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 290,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,670. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

