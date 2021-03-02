Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period.

Get Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE IID traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.