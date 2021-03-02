Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
PPR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
About Voya Prime Rate Trust
