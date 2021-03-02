Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

PPR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

