Voyager Token Price Reaches $6.53 on Top Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $9.78 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00013417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

