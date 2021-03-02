Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vycor Medical stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309. Vycor Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

