W Green Pay (WGP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,134.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $84,531.78 and approximately $22,134.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

