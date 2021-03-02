W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

WRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 3,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

