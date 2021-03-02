WABnetwork (WAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,230.23

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 87.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 88.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $13,230.23 and approximately $14.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00801103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.