Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $2,567.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011388 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,397,719 coins and its circulating supply is 196,018,105 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.