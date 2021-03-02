Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells $828,366.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

