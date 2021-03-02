Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

