Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.