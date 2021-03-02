Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

WM stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

