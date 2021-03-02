Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Michael L. Hansen Sells 6,157 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WSBF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,522. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $500.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Waterstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

