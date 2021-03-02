Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,294,800.00 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 210,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

