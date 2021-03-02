Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

