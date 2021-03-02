Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $150,257.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.96 or 0.00492643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00076219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00501062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

