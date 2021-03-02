Waves Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00019575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $984.50 million and $81.18 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,471,740 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

