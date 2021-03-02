Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,231.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3,204.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

