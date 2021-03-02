Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $441,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $415,005.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total transaction of $406,182.42.

On Monday, January 4th, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00.

Shares of W traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $83,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.09.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

