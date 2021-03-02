WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Tops $62.67 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One WaykiChain token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $62.67 million and $2.51 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

