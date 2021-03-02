WazirX Market Capitalization Reaches $63.79 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $63.79 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.32 or 0.00496302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00499659 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

