Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,283,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

