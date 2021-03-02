Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):
- 2/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$117.00 to C$118.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$120.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.
- 2/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$113.50 to C$116.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of RY stock opened at C$109.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$113.39. The firm has a market cap of C$156.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
