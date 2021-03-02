Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):

2/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$117.00 to C$118.00.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$120.00.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00.

2/19/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$113.50 to C$116.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$109.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$113.39. The firm has a market cap of C$156.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

