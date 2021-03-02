Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $56.00.

2/25/2021 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/4/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $62.00.

2/3/2021 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/29/2021 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/8/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – 1Life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. 2,904,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

