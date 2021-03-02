Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS: NUVSF):

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.20. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.25 to $2.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.20 to $1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – NuVista Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

NUVSF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

