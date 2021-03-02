Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/10/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $190.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $191.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $145.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $220.00.

2/1/2021 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $205.00.

1/22/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.14. 452,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems are going to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,143 shares of company stock worth $2,509,550 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,167,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

