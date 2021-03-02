Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) recently:

2/24/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/29/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,874 ($37.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,951.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,796.70. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The firm has a market cap of £67.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

