Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GasLog Partners (GLOP)

2/25/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/23/2021 – GasLog Partners had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/11/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/10/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/4/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/3/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

1/29/2021 – GasLog Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

1/6/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

