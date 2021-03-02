Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,112. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $195,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

