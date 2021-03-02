Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0914 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 73,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,244. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

