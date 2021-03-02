Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,752. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.19.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
