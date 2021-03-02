Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,752. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

