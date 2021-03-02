Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 19,058 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of ANSYS worth $146,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in ANSYS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $346.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

