Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 759,923 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.74% of Keysight Technologies worth $182,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

