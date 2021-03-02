Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.96% of Amedisys worth $188,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

AMED stock opened at $255.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.46 and a 200 day moving average of $263.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock worth $785,102. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

