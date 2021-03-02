Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 74,387 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Roper Technologies worth $169,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $384.92 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.97 and its 200-day moving average is $410.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

