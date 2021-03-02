Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,904 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $160,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

NYSE TD opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

