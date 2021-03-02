Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.16% of M&T Bank worth $190,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.