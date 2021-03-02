Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $165.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $165,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 653,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,102,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

