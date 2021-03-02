Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $182.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.63% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $182,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

