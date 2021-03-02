Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $193.75 Million Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 696,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Total worth $193,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,395,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,126,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

