Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.74% of Keysight Technologies worth $182,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.