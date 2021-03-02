Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $187,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 784,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $158.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.